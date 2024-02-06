Mark Boucher Reveals Why Hardik Replaced Rohit as Mumbai Indians' Captain

Boucher also heaped praise on Pandya's captaincy and said, "He is a Mumbai Indians boy. He went to other franchise, won the title in first year, ended up runner-up in his second year. So there’s obviously some very good leadership skills as well."

Hardik Pandya journey with Mumbai Indians started in 2015, following which he earned an India call-up in 2016. The all-rounder won four titles as part of the Mumbai Indians' franchise (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) but moved to Gujarat Titans in 2021 after being released by Mumbai.

Two new teams were added to the league that year and Pandya was named captain of Gujarat Titans, who he led to the title in their debut season. The team finished runner-up behind Chennai Super Kings in 2023.

During the IPL 2024 retentions window, Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians, following a deal of an undisclosed amount between Gujarat and Mumbai.