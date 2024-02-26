‘Oye, Hero Nahi Banne Ka’: Rohit Warns Sarfaraz for Fielding Without Helmet

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gained attention once again when he was caught on camera reminding his young teammate Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet while fielding at silly point on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, in Ranchi, on Sunday.
Sarfaraz, who was fielding in the deep, was called by Rohit to change his position from long-on to silly mid-off, and while the youngster responded to his captain's call, he took the position without safety gear.
As he tried to convince his captain, Rohit walked up to him and warned him about committing a grave mistake, explaining how dangerous it is to be stationed at a close-in fielding position without protective gear.
"Oye, hero nahi banne ka," Rohit shouted.
That short clip went viral on social media. Even Delhi Police used it to spread awareness of the importance of wearing a helmet while driving. While sharing the video, Delhi Police wrote, "Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka!"
India successfully managed to restrict England to 145 runs in the second inning as England's batting faltered against Indian spinners, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up his 35th five-wicket haul as he registered the figure of 5/51, while Kuldeep Yadav also provided perfect assistance by picking up four wickets and giving away a mere 22 runs.
The total to be chased by Team India was hence, posted as 192, of which 40 runs were chiseled off by the opening pair of Rohit and Jaiswal, who ended Day 3 with 40/0 on the board for Team India.
