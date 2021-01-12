Gautam Gambhir Calls For Stricter Laws to Counter Racism in Sport

Gambhir also praised Pujara who has been frequently criticised for a slow scoring rate recently.

“When we talk about Cheteshwar Pujara, you can talk as much as you can and as much as you want about his strike-rate, but there are very few batters going around in world cricket who can actually play time and session and he’s one of them,” he said.

“One might just think that you are only been able to draw the Test match, but these kinds of draws, are probably as big as winning in Australia. You can actually go on to win the series as well if you play good cricket, probably in the fourth Test match and you can come back winning the series which is again, going to be historic,” he added.