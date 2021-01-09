India Complain About Racial Abuse Directed at Bowlers: Reports

Reports suggest that there were rather dramatic scenes outside the Indian dressing rooms after stumps on day 3, with ICC and stadium security officers in long discussions with Bumrah, Siraj and the Indian team management.

Indian officials have reportedly claimed that the pair were abused by members of the public for the past two days and believe the abuse has been racist in nature.

A report in The Daily Telegraph, stated, "It's understood Indian officials say the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days, and believe the abuse has been racist in nature... amid suggestions a crowd member at the Randwick end of the ground abused Siraj who was fielding at fine leg at the time."

"In another instance while the match was still continuing, Indian staff walked around behind where Bumrah was standing in the outfield and spoke to the star quick.”

Reports further added that Bumrah spoke to security officials before leaving, and as did Siraj. Umpires and match referee David Boon also walked past India’s rooms.