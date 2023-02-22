CCL 2023 Points Table: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Updated Standings, Schedule
People can witness numerous T20 leagues worldwide and Bollywood is also very fond of cricket. The acting community in India has set its own successful T20 league, also called as Celebrity Cricket League. This year the celebrities will be playing the 7th T20 season of the league that will begin on 18 February 2023.
T20 cricket was introduced in 2004 and the first T20 World Cup was played in 2007. After India won the inaugural World Cup in 2007 and IPL was introduced in 2008, the popularity of T20 cricket took a spike.
There are eight teams from eight regional Indian cinema industries that will lock horns to win the 2023 edition of CCL 2023. The league started in 2011 and it aims to bring together top stars and actors of Indian cinema on the cricket ground. A total of 19 matches will be played during the tournament and the grand finale will be played on 19 March. Let's have a look at the updated team standings and schedule of the upcoming matches.
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Updated Team Standings
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|Tied
|N/R
|PT
|NNR
|1
|Karnataka Bulldozers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-
|2
|Chennai Rhinos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Punjab De Sher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kerala Strikers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Telugu Warriors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Bengal Tigers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Mumbai Heroes
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Date, Time, Full Schedule
|Date
|Time (IST)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-Feb-23
|14:30
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-Feb-23
|19:00
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-Feb-23
|14:30
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-Feb-23
|19:00
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher
|25-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|14:30
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|19:00
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|14:30
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|19:00
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Semi-Final 1 vs Semi-Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Semi-Final 2 vs Semi-Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Final Match
