Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch Live

T20 cricket was introduced in 2004 and people were not that interested in the new format of cricket, not even the cricket boards gave much preference to the T20 matches before the first T20 World Cup in 2007. After India won the inaugural World Cup in 2007 and IPL was introduced in 2008, the popularity of T20 cricket took a spike.

Now, you can witness numerous T20 leagues worldwide and Bollywood is also very fond of the game. The acting community in India has set its own successful T20 league, also called as Celebrity Cricket League. This year the celebrities will be playing the 7th T20 season of the league that will begin on 18 February 2023. Let's have a look at the date, time, participating teams, and live-streaming details for the Celebrity Cricket League 2023.