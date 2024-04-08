Candidates Tournament 2024, Day 4: Dejecting Day for Indians, Vidit & Humpy Lose

Day 4 of the 2024 Candidates Tournament was not one to remember for the Indian contingent, as neither of the five Indian participants across the two sections could secure a victory. While Vidit Gujrathi and Koneru Humpy suffered defeats, R Praggnanandhaa, his sister R Vaishali, and D Gukesh played out draws.
Gujrathi, whom many regarded as India’s strongest competitor in this competition, especially after his stunning victory against Hikaru Nakamura in the second round, could not offer much of a fight against the defending Candidates Tournament champion, Ian Nepomniachtchi. This was Gujrathi’s second consecutive defeat, after he lost against Praggnanandhaa in the third round.
Albeit, the 2023 World Cup runner-up could not make it two wins in two matches, as he played out a draw against Nakamura. One could claim that the 18-year-old was not as innovative and enterprising against Nakamura, as he was against his Indian compatriot, though the result is one to be content about.
The match between Gukesh, this edition’s youngest participant at only 17, and Fabiano Caruana, a former winner of this tournament, was a long drawn out affair which saw the Indian teenager having a response for every trick that the American had up his sleeve. Resultantly, the contest ended in a draw.
In the women’s section, R Vaishali put up a staunch fight against Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina to get his second draw of the tournament. The big surprise, however, came in the match between Koneru Humpy and Nurgyul Salimova. Despite being the outright favourite against Bulgaria’s Salimova, who is the lowest-seeded player in this section, Humpy conceded a defeat.
Elsewhere, Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov continued pushing above his weight as he held Alireza Firouzja to a draw, which happened to be his third draw in this competition.
After commencing her campaign with two consecutive wins, China’s Tan Zhongyi got her second draw on the bounce, against Kateryna Lagno. The game between Anna Muzychuk and Lei Tingjie ended in a draw as well.
Candidates Tournament 2024, Day 4 Results:
Hikaru Nakamura drew against R Praggnanandhaa
Ian Nepomniachtchi won against Vidit Gujrathi
Fabiano Caruana drew against D Gukesh
Nijat Abasov drew against Alireza Firouzja
Kateryna Lagno drew against Tan Zhongyi
Nurgyul Salimova won against Koneru Humpy
Aleksandra Goryachkina drew against R Vaishali
Anna Muzychik drew against Lei Tingjie
(Players mentioned on the right played with black pieces)
How It Stands in the Points Table
In the open section, Ian Nepomniachtchi has emerged as the favourite to win this third consecutive Candidates Tournament, as with a score of 3, he is currently placed first. Following him from close quarters are D Gukesh and Fabiano Caruana, both of whom have a score of 2.5.
Praggnandhaa is placed fourth with a score of 2, ahead of the quartet of Alireza Firouzja, Nijat Abasov, Hikaru Nakamura and Vidit Gujrathi – all of whom have accumulated only 1.5 points so far.
Despite not winning her last two games, Tan Zhongyi remains the favourite to emerge victorious in the women’s section, with a score of 3 currently seeing her topping the charts. Aleksandra Goryachkina, however, is breathing down her neck with 2.5 points.
Kateryna Lagno, R Vaishali and Nurgyl Salimova have all got 2 points, while Koneru Humpy, defending champion Lei Tingjie and Anna Muzychuk have 1.5 points.
Praggnanandhaa vs Nepomniachtchi Main Highlight of Round 5
After four consecutive days of exciting battles, the Candidates Tournament will have a rest day, before the action resumes on Tuesday, 9 February (according to local time; per IST – Wednesday).
Praggnandhaa will take on table-topper Nepomniachtchi, while Gukesh will face Abasov and Vidit will be up against Caruana. In a desperate bid to turn the table, Humpy will have to search full points against Aleksandra Goryachkina, and Vaishali will face Muzychuk.
