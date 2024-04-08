Candidates Tournament 2024, Day 4: Dejecting Day for Indians, Vidit & Humpy Lose

The match between Gukesh, this edition’s youngest participant at only 17, and Fabiano Caruana, a former winner of this tournament, was a long drawn out affair which saw the Indian teenager having a response for every trick that the American had up his sleeve. Resultantly, the contest ended in a draw.

In the women’s section, R Vaishali put up a staunch fight against Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina to get his second draw of the tournament. The big surprise, however, came in the match between Koneru Humpy and Nurgyul Salimova. Despite being the outright favourite against Bulgaria’s Salimova, who is the lowest-seeded player in this section, Humpy conceded a defeat.

Elsewhere, Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov continued pushing above his weight as he held Alireza Firouzja to a draw, which happened to be his third draw in this competition.

After commencing her campaign with two consecutive wins, China’s Tan Zhongyi got her second draw on the bounce, against Kateryna Lagno. The game between Anna Muzychuk and Lei Tingjie ended in a draw as well.