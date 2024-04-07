Candidates Tournament 2024, Day 3: Siblings Praggnanandhaa & Vaishali Victorious

As for Vaishali, she faced Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova – the lowest-seeded player in the women’s section – following a defeat to Tan Zhongyi. Like her brother, Vaishali had undisputed control of her match for the majority of its duration, clinching a win after 33 moves.

Elsewhere for the Indian contingent, Gukesh could not get his second consecutive victory after beating Praggnanandhaa, albeit he did have a decent showing against Ian Nepomniachtchi – the defending champion of the Candidates Tournament, who is being touted as among the favourites to win this edition as well. Notably, this battle ran into a technical mishap, with Gukesh’s clock not working correctly as the arbiter had to intervene.

In the women’s section, Koneru Humpy played out her third consecutive draw, albeit she can be content with this result as it came against China’s Tan Zhongyi, who had won both of her first two matches and was fighting for what would have been her third victory on the trot.

Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov, the lowest-seeded player in the open section, punched above his weight to get a draw against Nakamura, despite reportedly not being in the pink of health. Fabiano Caruana, meanwhile, could only get a draw against Alireza Firouzja.

In the women’s section, Lei Tingjie held Aleksandra Goryachkina to a draw, while the clash between Anna Muzychuk and Kateryna Lagno ended in a draw as well.