The Quiet Disruptor – Eclipsing Idol Anand, Gukesh Is Set to Checkmate the World

A picture from January 2018 shows Viswanathan Anand, the five-time World Chess Championship winner, handing a rather gigantic trophy for a U-13 competition, to an elated 11-year-old prodigy.

The potential of the kid – who had brushed aside any and every opponent with exceptional ease in the competition, but was now fighting with all his might to hold on to the trophy – was extensively documented in that tournament.