Rani Rampal, Vijender Singh Lead Congratulatory Messages for Nikhat Zareen
Nikhat Zareen's medal was also India's first gold since boxing great Mary Kom last won it in 2018.
Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen created history on Thursday evening, winning her first World Championship medal, when she clinched Gold defeating Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas by unanimous decision in the 52kg final.
The 25-year-old Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez by unanimous decision to start off her campaign and then saw off the challenge from Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg by a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the quarterfinals.
After that, Nikhat assured India of a medal by dominating England’s Charley-Sian Taylor Davison and winning 5-0, and then went on to win against Brazil’s Caroline De Almeida by a 5-0 scoreline as well.
Nikhat’s medal sees her joining six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha C to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title. Zareen's medal was also India's first gold since boxing great Mary Kom last won it in 2018.
Here’s how social media reacted on the historic win.
Former India boxer and a legend in the sport in the country, Vijender Singh was among the first to congratulate Nikhat.
On Thursday, Nikhat was again trending on Twitter, and the boxer was elated as it was her dream to trend once again.
"I'm trending on Twitter? It was one of my dreams to trend on Twitter! If I'm really trending right now, then I'm really happy," said Nikhat in her online press conference after her victory.
