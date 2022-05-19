Nikhat Zareen Bags Gold at Boxing World Championship Final
Nikhat Zareen qualified for the final after winning all her matches with a 5-0 scoreline.
Nikhat Zareen has bagged India’s only gold medal at the 2022 World Boxing by beating Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas by a 5-0 unanimous decision in the 52kg final on Thursday.
Nikhat now becomes only the fifth female Indian boxer to win a gold at the prestigious event after MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC.
During the current World Championships campaign, Nikhat was the most dominant boxer across the week, winning not just the final but her previius four bouts all with a 5-0 scoreline.
Apart from Nikhat, Manisha (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) also finished on the podium, winning bronze medals after losing their semi-finals 0-5 and 1-4 against the 2020 Olympics bronze medallist Irma Testa, and Ireland's Amy Broadhurst respectively.
This is Nikhat's second appearance at a World Championship, but the first in her preferred flyweight category. She broke into the scene back in 2011 by winning the gold medal at the Junior World Boxing Championships but has since been biding her time as Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom also competes in the same category as Nikhat's. The 25-year-old had had to write to the Sports Minister to ask for his intervention in 2019 when she was denied a trial for the World Championships with Mary being declared the automatic qualifier. However, after much controversy, there was a trial but not for the World Championship, but for the Tokyo Olympics, that Mary won with ease.
This year, Nikhat has been winning some big bouts to put forward her name as the premier contender in the flyweight category, having won the nationals and the trials for the World Championships and the Asian Games. In February, she beat the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu to bag the gold at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.
