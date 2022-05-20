'Teared Up as I Was Thinking of My Parents After Victory,' Says Emotional Nikhat

And on Thursday, she registered a dominating 5-0 victory to bag gold in Istanbul. Living up to the expectations, Nikhat thrashed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian's favour.

As ruthless as she was during the bout, as soon as her victory was announced Nikhat was seen tearing up as she celebrated her life's biggest victory.

'I was thinking of my parents. Whenever I used to call after my wins, my mother would be coming back after saying her prayers for me. Today, almighty has made her dreams come true and I am very happy. Everyone knows how supportive my father also is,' Nikhat said when asked about who she was thinking of in that moment.

'This win is all because of my family’s support. I remember when I was going through bad times, no-one was on my side except my parents and my family. After my bout, I just wished to hug them,' she added.

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became only the fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny R.L (2006) and Lekha K.C (2006). It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018.

As she was trending again, this time the tagline is, "All Hail The New World Champion #punchmayhaidum".