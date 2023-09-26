Asian Games: Pranati Qualifies for Vault and All-Around Finals in Gymnastics

India's top woman gymnast Pranati Nayak has made it to the finals of her favourite apparatus -- the vault -- along with women's all-round competitions of the women's artistic gymnastics discipline on the Day 2 of the the Asian Games on Monday.

Participating in Subdivision 3, Pranati was placed sixth among eight qualifiers in the women's vault with 12.716 points. In the women's all-around competition, she was among the 18 gymnasts shortlisted for the final to be played on 27 September.

In the vault competition, Pranati attempted a vault with 4.4 difficulty and got a score of 12.866 in the first vault. In the second, she went for 4.2 difficulty and 8,366 execution, getting a score of 12.566 for an average score of 12.716.