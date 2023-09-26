Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Men's Hockey Team In Action vs Singapore

On Day 1 and Day 2 of the 19th Asian Games, the Indian contingent added a total of 11 medals to India's tally.
So far, Indian have won five medals in Rowing, five medals in Shooting, and one medal in Cricket.
Day 3 of the Asian Games will see Indian Men's Hockey Team in action against Singapore.
Later in the day, Manu Bhaker and Bhavani Devi will also kickstart their campaign.
For India's full Day 2 schedule, click here.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Ramita-Divyansh Qualified
After placing sixth in the mixed team 10m air rifle event with atotal score of 628.2, Ramita and Divyansh Singh Panwar advanced to the final.
They'll now face Korea in the 10m air rifle final which will start at 8:40 AM IST.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Bhavani Devi On A Roll
The Indian fencer has now won four group stages matches in a row. To keep her winning streak intact, she defeated Uzbek fencer Zaynab Dayibekova 5-1 after getting the better of Kazakh fencer Karina Dospay (5-3).
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India At 6th Place
With a total of 543.7, the Indian pair has jumped onto the sixth place. What a relief!