Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Men's Hockey Team In Action vs Singapore

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: On Day 2, six more medals were added to the India's Medal Tally.

Asian Games
Snapshot

  • On Day 1 and Day 2 of the 19th Asian Games, the Indian contingent added a total of 11 medals to India's tally.

  • So far, Indian have won five medals in Rowing, five medals in Shooting, and one medal in Cricket.

  • Day 3 of the Asian Games will see Indian Men's Hockey Team in action against Singapore.

  • Later in the day, Manu Bhaker and Bhavani Devi will also kickstart their campaign.

  • For India's full Day 2 schedule, click here.

7:09 AM , 26 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Ramita-Divyansh Qualified

After placing sixth in the mixed team 10m air rifle event with atotal score of 628.2, Ramita and Divyansh Singh Panwar advanced to the final.

They'll now face Korea in the 10m air rifle final which will start at 8:40 AM IST.

7:06 AM , 26 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Bhavani Devi On A Roll

The Indian fencer has now won four group stages matches in a row. To keep her winning streak intact, she defeated Uzbek fencer Zaynab Dayibekova 5-1 after getting the better of Kazakh fencer Karina Dospay (5-3).

6:57 AM , 26 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India At 6th Place

With a total of 543.7, the Indian pair has jumped onto the sixth place. What a relief!

6:54 AM , 26 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Hockey Update

Goal!!! With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Mandeep Singh gives India the lead.

IND 1-0 SGP


Published: 26 Sep 2023, 6:07 AM IST
