Asian Games 2023 India Schedule on Day 3 for 26 September: Events, Timing & More

Asian Games 2023 Day 3 Schedule for Tuesday, 26 September 2023 is listed below.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule on Day 3 for 26 September: Events, Timing & More
The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 started from 23 September 2023. The Indian contingent had a great start in the ongoing Asian Games, as they won five medals on Day 1. On Day 2, six more medals were added to the India's Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally, which included 2 gold medals. So far, the Indian athletes have won five medals in Rowing, five medals in Shooting, and one medal in Cricket.

A new world record was set by the 10m Air Rifle team of India on Day 2 of Asian Games 2023 by winning a gold medal. The team included Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh, and Divyansh Singh Panwar. The India women's cricket team also added to the gold tally by winning the final match against Sri Lanka.

Let us have a look at the Asian Games 2023 India schedule for Day 3 on Tuesday, 26 September 2023.

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 26 September 2023

On Day 3, the India schedule of Asian Games 2023 includes the following:

5:30 am: Equestrian (Dressage – Individual & Team); Medal Event

6:30 am: Fencing (Women’s Individual Sabre – Bhavani Devi); Prelims

  • Men’s Hockey (India vs Singapore)

  • Pool Match

7:10 am: Esports (Street Fighter V); Round of 32

7:30 am: Judo (Women’s -78kg – Indubala Devi); Round of 16

  • Judo (Women’s +78kg – Tulika Maan); Round of 16

  • Judo (Men’s -100kg – Avtar Singh); Round of 16

  • Shooting (Men’s Individual & Team Skeet); Qualification

  • Shooting (Women’s Individual & Team Skeet); Qualification

  • Shooting (Women’s 25m Pistol Team); Qualification

  • Shooting (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team); Qualification

  • Squash (Men’s Team – India vs Singapore); Pool Match

  • Squash (Women’s Team – India vs Pakistan); Pool Match

  • Swimming (Multiple Events); Heat

  • Tennis (Women’s Singles – Ankita Raina); Round 3

  • Tennis (Men’s Singles – Ramkumar Ramanathan); Round 3

  • Cycling Heats Men; Team sprint

7:51 am: Cycling Heats Men; Team sprint

8:15 am: Shooting (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team); Medal Event (If Qualified)

9:00 am: Tennis (Women’s Singles – Rutuja Bhosale); Round 3

9:06 AM: Cycling Heats Men; Team pursuit

10:00 am: Tennis (Women’s Doubles – India 1 vs Thailand 1); Round 2

10:30 am: Tennis (Men’s Singles – Sumit Nagal); Round 3

11:30 am: Tennis (Women’s Doubles – India 2 vs Hong Kong 1); Round 2

12:30 pm: Boxing (Men’s 51-57kg – Sachin); Round of 32

  • Chess (Men’s & Women’s Individual); Round 5

1:00 pm: Tennis (Mixed Doubles – India 2 vs Pakistan 2); Round 2

2:30 pm: Chess (Men’s & Women’s Individual); Round 6

4:00 pm: Fencing (Women’s Individual Sabre – Bhavani Devi); Semi-Final (If Qualified)

  • Volleyball (Men’s Team – India vs Pakistan); 5th-Place Playoff

4:30 pm: Squash (Men’s Team – India vs Qatar); Pool Match

5 pm: Swimming (Multiple Events); Medal Events.

  • Wushu (Men’s 70kg – Suraj Yadav); Quarter-Final

5:30 pm: Chess (Men’s & Women’s Individual); Round 7

5:50 pm: Fencing (Women’s Individual Sabre – Bhavani Devi); Final (If Qualified).

6:15 pm: Boxing (Men’s +92kg – Narender); Round of 16

Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Indians In Action

Asian Games 2023 India Day 3 Live Streaming

All sports events of the Asian Games 2023 will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website in India.

Asian Games 2023 India Day 3 Live Telecast

All sports events of the Asian Games 2023 will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

