Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Wins a Silver, But Has Eyes Still On The Wushu Gold

India's star Wushu player, Naorem Roshibina Devi successfully won a second Asian Games medal, following up the bronze she won in 2018 with a silver in Hangzhou on Thursday.
Competing against China’s Wu Xiaowei in the gold medal match of the 60kg event, Devi was defeated 2-0 to settle for silver.
After the game, Roshibina expressed her disappointment over not winning a gold medal and said, "I felt really good but I couldn't become a champion, as everyone had wished due to which I am still not able to express happiness. But I will definitely become a champion one day and will work very hard for it."
She also expressed her gratitude towards her coaches for helping her throughout. "My coach Prem Singh has helped me and supported me a lot. Kuldeep sir and Ajay sir have also worked hard with me so that I achieve success. They left their family for a year for the country and us. I am very thankful to the coaches," she told host broadcaster Sony Liv on Thursday.
Hailing from Manipur, Roshibina's first-ever International podium finish came in the year 2016 when she won a bronze medal in the Junior Worlds. Two years later, she took part in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, where she bagged a bronze medal
Roshibina trains under Prem Singh and is an SAI NCOE Athlete from NCOE Manipur. She has several achievements to her name including a gold medal each at the Moscow Wushu Star Championship and Asian Junior Wushu Championships.
