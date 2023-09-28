ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Wins a Historic Silver for India in Wushu

Roshibina Devi Naorem has won her second straight Asian Games medal, finishing with a silver in the 60kg wushu event

Asian Games
Roshibina Devi Naorem has won her second straight Asian Games medal, finishing with a silver in the women's 60kg wushu event at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

Roshibina, a bronze medallist from the 2018 Asian Games, had become only the second Indian to qualify for a gold medal match in wushu at the Asian Games on Wednesday but China's Wu Xiaowei proved a tough opponent as she closed the final with a 2-0 scoreline.

Hangzhou: India's Naorem Roshibina Devi during her fight against China's Xiaowei Wu in the finals of the Women's 60 kg Wushu event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

(Photo: PTI)

Hangzhou: India's Naorem Roshibina Devi (L) fights against China's Xiaowei Wu in the finals of the Women's 60 kg Wushu event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

(Photo: PTI)

Hangzhou: China's Xiaowei Wu is declared winner as India's Naorem Roshibina Devi looks on after the finals of the Women's 60 kg Wushu event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

(Photo: PTI)

Before Roshibina, Wangkhem Sandhyarani Devi had been the only Indian wushu player to reach the gold medal match at the Asian Games, in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou.

Coming into the final, Roshibina had defeated Kazakhstan's Aiman Karshyga convincingly through points difference. She was the gold medallist in the same category at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Topics:  2023 Asian Games 

