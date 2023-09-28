Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Roshibina Wins Silver, Shooters Bag Gold Early

Another shooting gold to start Day 5 for India as Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema win the 10m Air Pistol team gold.
Arjun and Sarabjot have also advanced to the individual final which will start at 9AM IST.
Earlier, Roshibina Devi opened India's medal account on Day 5, winning a silver in the 60kg wushu event.
With a total of 23 medals so far, India is currently placed seventh in the medals tally.
Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: India Eliminated
Table Tennis: After losing to Thailand's Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang, Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai have been eliminated from the mixed doubles competition.
Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Loss For Beckham
Cycling: David Beckham has been defeated by Kaiya Ota of Japan in heat 2 of the men's sprint quarterfinal.
Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 5: Another Gold!
Shooting: Yet another medal in shooting and it is a gold!
With a combined score of 1734, the Indian team of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema defeated China to clinch the first gold of the day. What a comeback this; a few minutes ago, they didn't even appear to have a chance of making it to the individual final, but now things have flipped around, with two of the shooters easily making it.
Arjun (578) and Sarabjot (580) finished fifth and eighth, respectively, and have advanced to the individual final event which will take place at 9:00am IST.