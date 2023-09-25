Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Indian Winners List on Day 2 and Top Countries

The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 formally started on 23 September and is scheduled to end on 8 October. This time the tournament is taking place in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. The top countries in the Asian Games 2023 medal tally keeps changing after every match. Interested viewers must keep a close eye on the medal list to know where the Indian contingent stands. The multi-sport event is hosted by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
Fans are excited to know the latest details after the Asian Games 2023 Day 2 matches. We have the updated Asian Games 2023 medal tally and all the important updates for you. A 655-member Indian contingent is taking part in the tournament this year. At the last edition, Jakarta 2018, the Indian squad bagged around 70 medals.
The Indian athletics squad in the Asian Games features top players like Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable and women’s hurdles player Jyothi Yarraji. It is important to note that the cricket teams are also representing India this time.
Both, men's and women's cricket teams are participating in the ongoing tournament. The boxing team, headed by world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain are also taking part in the Asian Games.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and badminton star PV Sindhu will also be seen in action in Hangzhou.
Asian Games 2023 Medal List India: Check Names
So far, in the Asian Games 2023, India has won 11 medals including two gold, three silver and six bronze. We are on Day 2 of the Asian Games and it is important to know the names of the winners today.
Here is the complete list of the Indian medal winners after the Day 2 matches in the Asian Games 2023:
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita Jindal: Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver medal.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Sing: Rowing, Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver medal.
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram: Rowing, Men's pair - Bronze medal.
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, and DU Pande: Rowing, Men's eight - Silver medal.
Ramita Jindal: Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle - Bronze medal.
Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar: Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold medal.
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish: Rowing, Men's four - Bronze medal.
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh: Rowing, Men's Quadruple - Bronze medal.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze medal.
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, and Anish Bhanwala: Shooting, Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team - Bronze medal.
Indian cricket team: Cricket, Women's T20 cricket - Gold medal.
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally List: Top Countries
Let's take a look at the updated Asian Games 2023 medal tally to know the top countries after Day 2:
Asian Games 2023: Medal List India
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
