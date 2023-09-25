2023 Asian Games: With 5 Medals, Indian Rowers Match Best-Ever Tally

This happens to be India’s joint-best medal haul in rowing at any Asian Games instalment, matching the tally of five medals of 2010 Guangzhou.

India’s first rowing medal in the Asian Games came way back in 1982, on home soil, where Pravin Uberoi, Mohammed Amin Naik and Deependra Tomar secured a bronze medal in men’s coxed pair.

Till now, India’s rowers have won 28 medals in the Asian Games. Check those out: