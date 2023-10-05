Asian Games Live Updates: Women's Archery Team Enter Gold Medal Match

The women's compound archery team has entered the gold medal match which will start at 9am IST.
PV Sindhu's campaign in Hangzhou has ended with a straight sets quarter-final defeat.
Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Sandhu will play the squash mixed doubles gold medal match at 11:30am IST. Saurav Ghosal’s men’s final is at 2:30pm IST.
The women's hockey team will face China in the semi-final at 1:30pm IST.
On Day 11, India won a total of 12 medals including 6 in track-and-field.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 12: Antim Defeated
Wrestling: Young Indian wrestling prodigy Antim Panghal is out of the running for the gold medal as she's been defeated 6-0 in the quarter-final by Japan's 2-time world champion Akari Fujinami who sealed the win with a VFA.
The 19-year-old Indian's campaign however has not ended just yet. Akari, a dominant force in the women's 53kg category, is sure to reach the gold medal match which means Antim will get to fight for the bronze medal through repechage.
Three more Indian wrestlers are in action today - Narinder Cheema in the Greco-Roman 97kg category, Mansi in the Women's Freestyle 57kg and Pooja Gehlot in the Women's Freestyle 50kg.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 12: Archers in Gold Medal Match
Archery: Easy sailing for Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Gopichand and Parneet Kaur this morning as they've won their second match as well, to enter the gold medal match in the women's compound archery team event.
The Indians took an early 60-51 lead after End 1 and then continued to add to their lead as they beat the Indonesians 233 - 219.
The gold medal match will start around 9am IST.
Hangzhou: Indias Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 12: Sindhu Knocked Out
Badminton: It's the end of PV Sindhu's Hangzhou campaign with the Indian shuttler losing her quarter-final to China's He Bing Jiao in straight games.
The final scoreline read 21-16, 21-12 in favour of the Chinese.
India's campaign in badminton though isn't over. HS Prannoy will be seen in quarter-final action later today while there's also Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the men's doubles quarters.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 12: Archery Team Semis Underway
Archery: After winning their quarter-final match earlier today the Indian women's compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Gopichand and Parneet Kaur are back in action, playing Indonesia in the semis.
The score currently stands at 118 - 108 with the Indians in the lead.