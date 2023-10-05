Asian Games Live Updates: Women's Archery Team Enter Gold Medal Match

Wrestling: Young Indian wrestling prodigy Antim Panghal is out of the running for the gold medal as she's been defeated 6-0 in the quarter-final by Japan's 2-time world champion Akari Fujinami who sealed the win with a VFA.

The 19-year-old Indian's campaign however has not ended just yet. Akari, a dominant force in the women's 53kg category, is sure to reach the gold medal match which means Antim will get to fight for the bronze medal through repechage.

Three more Indian wrestlers are in action today - Narinder Cheema in the Greco-Roman 97kg category, Mansi in the Women's Freestyle 57kg and Pooja Gehlot in the Women's Freestyle 50kg.