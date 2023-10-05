2023 Asian Games, Day 12 Wrap: India Close In on 100 With Archery, Squash Medals

India won five medals on Day 12 of the 2023 Asian Games, which included two gold medals in archery, a gold and a silver in squash, and a bronze in wrestling. With 86 medals – 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze – India remain fourth on the medals tally.
The day started off with the 19th gold medal of the campaign, which came in archery, with the women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur beating Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the final.
India's second gold on Day 12 came from the squash pair of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Sandhu, who won the mixed doubles final against Malaysia.
The third gold medal of the day arrived in archery again, courtesy of the trio of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar. The compound men's team defeated a formidable South Korean team 235-230 in the final to secure India's third gold medal of today, and 21st gold medal overall in the 2023 Asian Games.
Saurav Ghosal won a silver medal in men’s singles squash. The elusive maiden Asian Games gold medal in an individual event remained elusive, as the 37-years-young squash icon went down fighting in a 1-3 defeat to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow.
Here’s how the medals tally looks after today:
Here’s everything that happened today, across every event:
Athletics
In men’s marathon, which happened to be the last athletics event of the 2023 Asian Games, India’s Man Singh and Appachangada Belliappa finished in the 8th and 12th positions respectively.
Badminton
PV Sindhu was defeated by China’s He Bingjiao in the quarter-final of women’s singles.
However, HS Prannoy qualified for the semi-final of men’s singles, thereby being assured of at least a bronze medal. In an excruciating affair against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, an Asian Championships gold medallist, Prannoy won the battle of endurance to qualify for the semi-finals.
After winning the first game 21-16, Prannoy went down fighting in the second game, losing it by a 23-21 margin. However, he made a stunning comeback in the last game, securing a 22-20 win.
Barring Prannoy, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also confirmed a medal, courtesy of a quarter-final triumph over Nge Joo Jie and Johann Pragojo. The Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning pair had a fairly comfortable route to the semi-final, as they won the game in straight sets (21-7, 21-9).
Bridge
The Indian men’s team lost sessions 1 & 2 of the men’s team final against Hong Kong, but won session 3.
Chess
Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams are occupying the second place after round 7 of 9.
Hockey
The Indian women’s hockey team’s hopes of winning a gold medal evaporated, as they were handed a 0-4 defeat by China. They will now face the loser of the game between South Korea and Japan in a bronze medal contest.
Zhong Jiaqi scored the opening goal in the 25th minute of the match, before Zou Meirong made it 2-0 in favour of the Chinese in the 40th minute. The hosts scored two more goals in the last quarter, courtesy of Liang Meiyu and Gu Bingfeng.
Ju-Jitsu
All of India’s participants were defeated. Kamal Singh lost his men’s -62kg Round of 32 match against Shyhberdi Rahmanov, while Tarun Yadav lost to Can van Thang.
In women’s -48, Navya Pandey lost to Odgerel Batbayar, while Anwesha Deb lost to Wu Guanshan.
Kabaddi
The Indian men's team flawless run continued as they defeated Japan by a 56-30 margin. With this win, India finished as the toppers in their group and will now take on Pakistan in the semi-final.
Sepak Takraw
The men’s regu team were defeated by Thailand and Philippines. The women’s regu team lost to Vietnam and China.
Soft Tennis
The mixed doubles pair of Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari was defeated by both Chinese Taipei and Philippines.
The pair of Aniket Patel and Raga Sri Manogarbabu lost to Chinese Taipei and South Korea, but defeated Philippines.
Wrestling
Antim Panghal became the second Indian wrestler to win a medal at the 2023 Asian Games. She won a bronze medal in women's 53kg freestyle category by defeating an Olympics medallist in Mongolia's Bat-Ochir Bolortuya. Antim won 3-1 on points.
Naveen was defeated by South Korea's Kim Min-seok in the bronze medal contest in men's Greco-Roman 130kg category.
Meanwhile, Narinder Cheema was defeated by Lee Seyeol in the quarter-final of men’s Greco-Roman 97kg.
Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning wrestler, Pooja Gehlot could not add an Asian Games medal to her tally, as the 26-year-old from Delhi lost her women's freestyle 50kg bronze medal match against Uzbekistan's Aktenge Keunimjaeva by a 2-9 margin.
Mansi lost her women's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match. Uzbekistan's Laylokhon Sobirova won the match via victory by fall (VFA).
