2023 Asian Games: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Bag Rowing Silver for India

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh opened India's medal tally in rowing at the 2023 Asian Games, bagging a silver in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls pair event, finishing behind gold medallists China.
The Tokyo Olympics veterans finished with a time of 6:28.18 while China topped the race with 6:23.16. The pair from Uzbekistan won the bronze with a time of 6:33.42.
India were in contention in five medal events in rowing on Sunday morning at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, with three events still to go.
Rowing made its Asian Games debut in 1982 at New Delhi but the country got its biggest success in 2010 when Bajrang Lal Thakar won the country's first gold medal in the continental extravaganza. Bajrang won the gold medal in the Men's Single Sculls and then the Men's Quadruple Sculls (Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhoknal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh added a second gold to the tally in 2018 in Jakarta–Palembang.
Coming into the 2023 Asian Games, India had won 2 gold, 5 silver and 16 bronze medals overall in rowing competitions.
The 2023 Asian Games stretch from 23 September to 8 October and are being hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou, after being postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India has sent a 655 member contingent that will compete across 40 disciplines.
