Chennai Cab Driver Arrested for Killing a Passenger After Fight Over OTP

An Ola cab driver in Chennai was arrested on Monday, 4 July, for killing a passenger after their argument over delay in sharing one-time password (OTP), the police said, as reported by NDTV.

The victim, who was identified as Umendra, was a 34-year old engineer working in Coimbatore. He had gone to Chennai over the weekend with his family.

On Sunday, they visited a mall at Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Navalur. While returning from the mall, Umendra's wife booked a cab, the police added.