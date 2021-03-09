Disruption in OTP Services Continue, But Who’s to Blame for It?

Tanla Solutions, the implementing partner of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for telecom companies, has clarified that there are no problems with its servers but the problem lies with the businesses who have not fully complied with the prescribed content template.

Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited, told The Quint, “The concern over non-delivery of OTPs is arising due to multiple issues across enterprises and telemarketers from the time TRAI enforced the header registration on 8th March, 2021. Firstly, not all enterprises and telemarketers have registered the header and content of commercial SMSes. There have also been issues with registered templates too, as they did not fully comply with the prescribed format. Our platform is operating at full efficiency and there are no issues at Tanla’s end. In fact, we are working closely with enterprises and telemarketers to comply with the regulation.”

Reddy further clarified that Tanla’s implementation of the blockchain-based Trubloq platform is in compliance with the TCCPR regulations issued by the telecom regulator TRAI.

“Since Trubloq’s commercial launch on 1 September 2020, Tanla has onboarded more than 34,000 enterprises and the DLT platform currently processes around 70% of A2P traffic in India, topping more than 1 billion interactions in a single day recently,” he added.