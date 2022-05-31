Andhra Techie Allegedly Kills Wife; Cops Find Body Dumped in Lake 5 Months Later

A techie in Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body in a lake near Tirupati five months ago, police found on Tuesday, 31 May.

Venugopal and Padma, who got married in 2019, had been separated for a while due to certain marital disputes. Nearly five months ago on 5 January, Venugopal went to Padma’s maternal home and took her to his house in Tirupati’s Sathyanarayanapuram, where he allegedly hit her on the head with a stick and killed her.

With the help of his parents and a friend, Venugopal then wrapped her body in blankets and dumped it in the Venkatapuram lake on the outskirts of the city, police said.