Couple Murdered in Chennai, Rs 5 Crore Stolen; Culprits Nabbed in Andhra

A Chennai couple were allegedly murdered by their driver and his friend on Sunday, 8 May, who had returned from California a day before.

Police have recovered Rs 5 crore and 9 kg gold and nabbed the duo fleeing to their hometown Nepal from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, reported NDTV.

According to the police, the couple identified as Srikanth (60) and Anuradha (53), reached Chennai airport around 3.30 am and their driver Krishna dropped them at their home at Dwaraka Colony in Mylapore’s Brindavan Nagar.

Additional Commissioner of Police (south) N Kannan, told The Indian Express, that the murders happened around 1 pm on Sunday.