Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Gidugu Rudra Raju Tenders Resignation: Reports

Raju's resignation has fuelled speculation that YS Sharmila may take over as the party's state president.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
Gidugu Rudra Raju on Monday, 15 January, stepped down from the post of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief, according to multiple news reports.

News of Raju's resignation has sparked speculation that Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, YS Sharmila, who recently joined the Congress, may be appointed as the new president of the party's state unit.

Raju has been the Andhra Pradesh Congress chief since November 2022. Once an MLC from when the southern state was undivided, Raju had also earlier been picked as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary incharge of Odisha.

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila joined the Congress party on Thursday, 4 January, in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress, which was decimated in Andhra Pradesh when the state was bifurcated in 2014, could get a shot at revival through Sharmila in the upcoming state polls.

The party's hopes in Andhra Pradesh have also gotten a boost recently, after its recent victories in the neighbouring states of Telangana and Karnataka.

