YS Sharmila to Join Congress: Can Jagan Mohan Reddy's Sister Dent His Power?

She sent a Christmas gift to Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, on behalf of the YSR family. Interestingly enough, Lokesh thanked her on behalf of the Nara Chandrababu Naidu family. It may be recalled that Naidu and YSR were arch-rivals in united Andhra Pradesh politics. This strange gesture on Sharmila's part fuelled enough political speculation over the new political realignment in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, political observers are busy decoding Sharmila’s possible impact on the electoral outcome in Andhra Pradesh. If she takes a chunk of the YSR Congress vote which primarily comprises Congress voters who turned to Jagan due to their love for the late Rajasekhara Reddy, the ruling party will badly suffer.

The YSR Congress, which is already facing stiff challenges from the TDP-Janasena combine, cannot afford to lose any votes. Jagan is contemplating denying the renomination of a sizable number of sitting legislators. Disgruntled YSR Congress leaders may find in Sharmila an alternative. YSR Congress MLA from Mangalagiri Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who defeated Lokesh in 2019, has already extended support to Sharmila leadership as it was clear that he will not be fielded again.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led opposition must be enjoying the developments in the YSR family. The Congress, which was decimated in Andhra Pradesh for bifurcating the state against the wishes of the people of this region, sees in Sharmila an opportunity for revival. The grand old party’s hopes got a boost in the wake of recent victories in neighboring Telangana and Karnataka.

(Prof K Nageshwar is a senior political analyst, faculty member of Osmania University, and a former MLC. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)