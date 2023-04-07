The Politics of Georgia’s Resolution Condemning Hinduphobia

However, one potential drawback from this strategy is the age distribution of most Hindus living in the US. Relative to other demographic groups, the Hindu population in the US skews younger, with a large majority under the age of 50. Young voters, in general, have been turning away from the Republican Party, in part due to trationalist stances on social policies, such as gay marriage and reproductive rights.

Will the Republicans succeed in getting Hindus to vote for them? This question may boil down to whether the Republicans can return to a focus on economic policies, which formed the basis of the party’s identity during the latter half of the 20th century.

The popularity of Trump and his focus on cultural wedge issues, such as immigration, may alienated young Indian-Americans, many of whom have been educated in US universities and share relatively liberal social values.

In this context, Republicans in Georgia may see enactment of an anti-Hinduphobia resolution as one way to create an inclusive space for Hindus within the party, without distancing themselves from Trump and Trumpism.

(Alex Keena is an assistant professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in the United States. A PhD from the University of California, Irvine, he has co-authored two books on gerrymandering in the United States. The views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)