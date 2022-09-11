‘It Was a Lot of Anxiety’: Indian- Americans Remember Loved Ones Lost to 9/11

Sodhi was planting flowers outside his gas station when he was shot down.

The community acted fast – on the evening of September 11 itself, members of the New York Sikh American sangat gathered after an elderly Sikh man and two teenagers were attacked in New York, to prepare for the violence and backlash they knew would be coming.

The Sikh Coalition was founded that night as a volunteer organisation aimed at raising awareness about Sikh Americans.

For over two decades, the Sikh Coalition and other groups like SALDEF (Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund) have worked to protect Sikh Americans’ civil rights and to educate others about them.

9/11 marked a new era for Muslims in America who were a diverse community – various ethnicities and countries of origin.

A writer and commentator, Pakistani American Wajahat Ali was a student at the University of California in Berkeley then.

“9/11 – it didn’t matter who you were then. The entire community was targeted. 19 foreign hijackers none of them Pakistani, blew up a building in NY, and all the way in California I was getting hate mail! There were no Pakistanis but I was being asked – why did you do this?!" says Wajahat Ali.