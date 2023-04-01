Georgia Becomes First American State to Pass Resolution Condemning 'Hinduphobia'

Associated Press also quoted Rajeev Menon, Vice President, Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), as saying:



“It was a true honor to work with Rep McDonald and Rep Jones as well as other lawmakers who guided us through the whole process of getting this County Resolution passed.”

The Atlanta chapter of CoHNA reportedly ‘spearheaded’ a move in this regard. It also organised the first-ever Hindu Advocacy Day, which was held on 22 March at the Georgia State Capital and attended by 25 lawmakers.

Forsyth County is situated in the suburbs of Atlanta, and houses one of the largest Hindu and Indian-American diaspora communities in Georgia.

(With inputs from AP.)