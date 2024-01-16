Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy Quits 2024 US Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

Ramaswamy was born to Indian immigrants in Ohio’s Cincinnati in August 1985. His father, G Ramaswamy, worked at the General Electric plant in Ohio’s Evendale, while his mother, Geetha, was a geriatric psychiatrist in Cincinnati. The pair had moved to the US from Kerala’s city of Palakkad.

He grew up in Ohio and went to Harvard University, where he earned a degree in molecular biology and graduated in 2007.