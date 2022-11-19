5 Yoga Poses for Parkinson's Disease
Try these easy and effective yoga poses to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's disease is a condition that affects the nervous system of a person and the parts of the body controlled by the nervous system. The first initial symptoms would include tremors in your hand and yoga can be really beneficial for people suffering from Parkinson's disease. It can help you have control over your body and make it more familiar to yoga and its own capabilities.
Certain yoga poses target specific muscle groups which can help reduce the tremors and help you take control of the nervous system and how it reacts to the body. You can also practice yoga to increase your mobility, flexibility, and strength.
Yoga poses can help improve your overall quality of life and make you feel overall healthy.
1. Child's Pose
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
2. Locust Pose
Locust Pose has proved to improve posture and is effective in situations of prolonged sitting and computer work. It may help relieve lower back pain, and neck pain as well. It can counteract slouching and kyphosis (abnormal curvature of the spine) while strengthening your back muscles, especially the muscles supporting your spine.
Lay on your belly with your feet together and your hands reaching back, your palms should be placed down.
Try extending your big toes straight back and pressing down with all ten toenails to activate your quadriceps.
Rotate your inner thighs to broaden your lower back.
Place your hands on the mat, raise your head and chest and your legs, leading with your inner thighs.
Roll your shoulders back and up away from the floor. Keep the back of your neck long and try lifting your sternum instead of lifting your chin.
Slowly release if you want to come out of the pose.
3. Legs Up the Wall Pose
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and relief from anxiety. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
4. Corpse Pose
There are people with high blood pressure who are used to a fast-paced, high-pressure life and forget to slow down and relax. The final resting pose or corpse pose may help teach you how to be still and at peace.
Lie down on your back and open up your arms and legs. Then turn your palms upward.
After you get into this position, relax your whole body and face. Don't try to hold your position; try to feel heavy instead.
Try breathing naturally.
Try staying in this position for as long as you are comfortable.
When you want to come out of the pose, deepen your breath, then start to wiggle your fingers and toes to reawaken your body.
Make sure to do a full-body stretch from hands to feet.
Close your eyes and bring your knees to your chest and roll over to one side. Rest in the fetal position for a few breaths.
Return to a sitting position with the help of your hands.
5. Tree Pose
This pose will give you a sense of grounding while helping you improve your balance and strengthen your legs and back.
If you want to practice the tree pose, follow these steps.
Let your right foot be high up on your left thigh. Place the sole of the foot flat and firmly.
Your left leg should be straight while you try to find your balance.
Inhale deeply, and raise your arms over your head while bringing your palms together.
Keep your spine straight and take a few deep breaths.
Slowly exhale while bringing your hands down and releasing your right leg. Back in the standing position repeat the same with the other leg.
