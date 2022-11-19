5 Yoga Poses for Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a condition that affects the nervous system of a person and the parts of the body controlled by the nervous system. The first initial symptoms would include tremors in your hand and yoga can be really beneficial for people suffering from Parkinson's disease. It can help you have control over your body and make it more familiar to yoga and its own capabilities.

Certain yoga poses target specific muscle groups which can help reduce the tremors and help you take control of the nervous system and how it reacts to the body. You can also practice yoga to increase your mobility, flexibility, and strength.

Yoga poses can help improve your overall quality of life and make you feel overall healthy.