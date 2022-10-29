Rejected by Harvard, Indian Americans Fight Affirmative Action in Supreme Court

The Indian American sociologist with expertise in racial and ethnic inequality in education says the admissions process works to create ‘best possible campuses’ for learning.

“For instance, their baseball team needs a first base player because a player graduated. They will recruit a student with good grades who can fit that role. Then they look at not only those interested in STEM but also for ones interested in humanities. Therefore, what we can ask – is it fair or not that they take students of alumni parents? Then, there are legacy students whose families made a substantial contribution to the college " she says.

"All these things go into admissions. It isn't about how much you deserve it over someone else," Warikoo adds.