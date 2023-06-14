Indian-American Man Sues Florida Resort For His Wife's Death While Parasailing

Srinivasrao Alaparthi, an Indian-American man, has filed a lawsuit against a waterfront Florida Keys resort, a parasailing boat captain and his first mate working there for negligence that led to the death of his wife Supraja Alaparthi while on vacation with their son and nephew last year.
Alaparthi has filed a lawsuit in the Monroe County Circuit Courts in Florida against the parasailing boat’s captain Daniel Couch, his first mate and Captain Pip’s Marina and Hideaway, “alleging negligence and wrongful death,” according to a report by The Washington Times.
What Did Alaparthi Allege in his Lawsuit?
Srinivasrao Alaparthi alleges that “the boat’s crew should have done many number of things that would have prevented his family’s vacation in paradise from turning into a tragedy,” The Post reported.
He also accused them of failing to check the weather forecast, which would have informed them of an incoming storm.
He further added, "(they) resorted to cutting the towline before trying to regain control of the rogue parachute and didn’t radio the US Coast Guard for help as the independent chute dragged Alaparthi’s wife to her death."
"If the people we trusted from the parasailing company and Captain Pip’s Marina had done their jobs, my wife would still be with us today. We trusted these companies, but they let us down in the worst possible way.”Srinivasrao Alaparthi, in a statement to the media on June 8, 2023
Last September, the boat's captain Daniel Couch was charged with manslaughter and multiple boating violations for which he has pleaded not guilty.
What Caused Supraja Alaparthi Death?
Srinivasrao Alaparthi, his wife Supraja, their 10-year-old son, and even nephew were on vacation in the Florida Keys on 30 May 2022. They got on a boat to go parasailing.
Shortly, the weather condition changed for the worse.
As the parasail lifted into the sky with Supraja and the two children, the boat’s captain cut the towline connecting it to the boat, and the three of them plunged into the water. Srinivasrao had stayed on the boat.
The wind propelled the parasail, dragging the three of them through the water for around two miles until they slammed into the concrete pillar of a bridge. Supraja died due to this crash.
