Indian-American Man Sues Florida Resort For His Wife's Death While Parasailing

Srinivasrao Alaparthi, his wife Supraja, their 10-year-old son, and even nephew were on vacation in the Florida Keys on 30 May 2022. They got on a boat to go parasailing.

Shortly, the weather condition changed for the worse.

As the parasail lifted into the sky with Supraja and the two children, the boat’s captain cut the towline connecting it to the boat, and the three of them plunged into the water. Srinivasrao had stayed on the boat.

The wind propelled the parasail, dragging the three of them through the water for around two miles until they slammed into the concrete pillar of a bridge. Supraja died due to this crash.