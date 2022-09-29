Flooded Streets, Blackouts: Hurricane Ian’s Trail of Damage in Cuba, Florida

The storm has since landfall has weakened into a Category 1 hurricane and is crawling across central Florida as it heads toward the east coast, dumping heavy rains on low-lying areas.

However, heavy rains continued to pummel Florida.

More than two million people were left without electricity in Florida on Wednesday evening, close to 20 percent of the state’s population. The Guardian reported that southwestern Florida was the hardest hit area.

By early Thursday morning, authorities were reporting heavy rain and flooding in the Orlando metro area, where 8 to 12 inches of rain had already fallen and up to 4 more inches of rain was expected.