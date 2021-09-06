Florida: Gunman Kills Four, Including a 3-Month-Old Boy; 11-Year-Old Injured

A man, who served in the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, shot dead four people, including a woman and her three-month-old son in Florida, US, on Sunday, 5 September. The four belonged to two adjacent houses in central Florida, officials said, Reuters reported.

The man was subsequently taken into custody after he exchanged gunfire with sheriff's deputies, as per The New York Times. According to the officials, the 33-year-old man, clad in body armour also shot and injured an 11-year-old girl.