GOAT for a Reason, Diljit Dosanjh 'Salutes' Indian American Couple at Coachella

Dosanjh sang many of his popular songs in the 40-minute performance, including Vibe and Patiala Peg and the crowd knew them well. Simran is sure that it was not only the fans that felt high from the up-tempo, “Every single one was shouting the lyrics back at him, vibrating the whole space. He was singing, and we were singing – we were just connected. Definitely, he feels a high from those moments.”

Dosanjh commands immense popularity among the global Indian diaspora, and his electric performance drew fans from different parts of the world.

The Bedis met desis who had flown in from many US cities and abroad and even ran into a few friends whom they hadn’t met in years. Simran says, “There were people from everywhere! Detroit, Toronto, Australia. One person came all the way from Mumbai!”