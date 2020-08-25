Watch: Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘G.O.A.T.’ Gets Europeans Grooving
Diljit Dosanjh is everywhere, say netizens.
When Diljit Dosanjh released his song 'G.O.A.T.' in July, it instantly started trending on the internet with fans showing unconditional love for the catchy track.
Recently, a video of Europeans grooving to 'G.O.A.T.' went viral on Twitter, showing that Diljit Dosanjh is loved across the world and not just in India.
In the video, posted by Twitter user Gurleen Kaur, a bunch of Europeans in Switzerland can be seen doing bhangra to the song.
The caption reads, "When Europeans groove on @diljitdosanjh Indian Bhangra in #Switzerland by @karanvir_in"
Here's how netizens reacted to the video:
'G.O.A.T' is the title track of his album of the same name. The lyrics of the song are written by Karan Aujla. It has been shot in the USA, where Dosanjh is currently living. Fans love his dapper looks in the video as well as the lyrics which tell a very personal story.
