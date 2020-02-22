Pak Must Crack Down on Terror for Dialogue With India: White House

US President Donald Trump is encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, 21 February, emphasising that any successful dialogue between the two neighbours would be possible only if Pakistan cracks down on terrorists and extremists on its territory.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August last year. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian envoy.

"I think what you'll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences," a senior administration official said, when asked whether Trump would offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue again during his upcoming maiden visit to India.

