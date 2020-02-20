MEA Spokesperson Briefs Media on Trump’s First Visit to India

US President Donald Trump is all set to visit India on 24 and 25 February, with preparations underway for a mega event at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium as well as a visit to the Taj Mahal.

Trump, along with PM Narendra Modi, will also hold a 22-kilometre roadshow in Ahmedabad, starting at the airport and culminating at the Motera stadium, where the ‘Namaste Trump’ event will be held.

Nearly one lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow, a number much less than the 7 million (70 lakh) number that the US president quoted.