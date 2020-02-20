MEA Spokesperson Briefs Media on Trump’s First Visit to India

US President Donald Trump is all set to visit India on 24 and 25 February, with preparations underway for a mega event at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium as well as a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Trump, along with PM Narendra Modi, will also hold a 22-kilometre roadshow in Ahmedabad, starting at the airport and culminating at the Motera stadium, where the ‘Namaste Trump’ event will be held.
Nearly one lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow, a number much less than the 7 million (70 lakh) number that the US president quoted.
- The US President will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, who is expected to visit Delhi government schools to observe “happiness classes”
- Elaborate security preparations for the US president’s visit are underway
- The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had served eviction notices to 45 families living in a slum near the Motera stadium
Not 70 Lakh, But One Lakh to Attend Trump Roadshow
Nearly one lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of US President Trump and PM Modi in Ahmedabad on 24 February, officials cited by PTI said on Thursday.
The number is much less than what the US president has been claiming. In a recent video, he said, "7 million (70 lakh)" people will be there on the roadshow route.
Notably, the total population of Ahmedabad is estimated to be around 70 to 80 lakh.
Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Wednesday said the number of those expected to be present at the roadshow will be "around one lakh".
