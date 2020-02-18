Terror Finance: Pak Stays in Financial Action Task Force Grey List

The FATF in October last year decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list for its failure to curb funnelling of funds to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, according to PTI.

The body had warned that Islamabad would be put on the blacklist if it did not comply with the remaining 22 out of 27 points related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

If not removed from the list by April, Pakistan may face severe economic sanctions, such as those imposed on Iran, in the blacklist.