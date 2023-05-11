Preity Zinta, Husband Gene Goodenough Seek Blessings at Hateshwari Mata Temple

Actor Preity Zinta recently visited Himachal Pradesh with her family to seek blessings at the Hateshwari Mata temple. The Koi... Mil Gaya actor took to Instagram on Thursday, 11 May to share some pictures from her trip. The pictures featured the actor with her husband Gene Goodenough and twins Gia and Jai.

Sharing some details about her trip and the temple, Preity wrote in her caption, "When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again. Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later."