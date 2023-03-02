ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Preity Zinta Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary With Gene Goodenough

Preity and Gene tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 29 February 2016.

Actor Preity Zinta celebrates her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband Gene Goodenough on 29 February. However, the actor took to social media to share her "state of mind" after realising that the date was missing from this year's calendar.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor wrote on her Instagram story, "State of mind after realising 29th February is missing from the calendar this year." She added the hashtags 'leap year' and 'Mr and Mrs Goodenough' along with her post.

Preity also shared a video compilation of some throwback pictures of her wedding with Gene and penned a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy Anniversary my love Cannot believe it’s been 7 years since our wedding. Here’s to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness & great memories #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting."

Preity and Gene tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2016. They welcomed twins Gia and Jai in 2021 via surrogacy.

