'My Children Are Not Part Of A Package Deal': Preity Zinta On Privacy Breach

On Saturday, Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a strongly-worded note. The actor opened up about two incidents where she and her daughter were harassed.

In one instance, a woman took photos of her daughter and forcefully kissed her, and in the other, a man in a wheelchair harassed her for money and followed her car. The paparazzi filmed the second incident and laughed instead of helping, which the actor shared with a long note.

She also criticized the paparazzi for laughing and using her invasion of privacy as shareable content on social media.