Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sporting their British Fashion Awards outfits.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Pics: Priyanka Stuns in a Floral Outfit With Nick at the British Fashion Awards
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were the British Fashion Councils Ambassador for Positive Change for 2021.
Priyanka Chopra and husband, singer Nick Jonas, were spotted at the British Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Priyanka wore a floral pantsuit to the ceremony which consisted of a corset top completed with boots and a flowing cape.
Her three-piece outfit was covered in colorful flowers. With regards to accessories, Priyanka chose a diamond necklace and complementary drop earrings. Nick Jonas wore a black suit with an oversized double-breasted blazer. He also sported a red top and a matching pocket square. Priyanka’s outfit was designed by Richard Quinn and Nick’s Maison Margiela boots stood out.
Here are some of the pictures of the couple from the event.
