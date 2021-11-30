Pics: Priyanka Stuns in a Floral Outfit With Nick at the British Fashion Awards

Priyanka Chopra and husband, singer Nick Jonas, were spotted at the British Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Priyanka wore a floral pantsuit to the ceremony which consisted of a corset top completed with boots and a flowing cape.

Her three-piece outfit was covered in colorful flowers. With regards to accessories, Priyanka chose a diamond necklace and complementary drop earrings. Nick Jonas wore a black suit with an oversized double-breasted blazer. He also sported a red top and a matching pocket square. Priyanka’s outfit was designed by Richard Quinn and Nick’s Maison Margiela boots stood out.

Here are some of the pictures of the couple from the event.