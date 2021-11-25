ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka ‘Babysits’ Nick & 9 Other Best Jokes From ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle joked that he's a great dad and even their kids don't know he's famous.

Pratikshya Mishra
Updated
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Pete Davidson were among those who roasted Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas at Netflix's&nbsp;<em>Jonas Brothers Family Roast.</em></p></div>
i

During the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, the three brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas bore the brunt of several jokes with some of the most brutal coming from their wives- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle. Nothing was off limits- their acting careers, their vocal range, and even their younger brother Franklin. The brothers sportingly took hit after hit from a line-up of artistes including Lily Singh, Pete Davidson, and John Legend. Here are some of the best zingers from the roast:

Kenan Thompson

Host Kenan Thompson opened the night with a Jonas 101.

  • While talking about the Jonas family: “Now, this little guy right in the front. That is their youngest brother, Franklin. I have been instructed strictly to not call him the ‘Bonus Jonus’. He didn’t show up tonight so I am going to call him the ‘Disownus Jonus’.”

Lilly Singh

  • On Kevin Jonas: “When you see a picture of him next to Nick and Joe you always think, 'Wow, Nick and Joe are really close with their accountant.'”

Pete Davidson

  • “Nick’s a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teens’ Choice Award.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

  • On the 10-year age gap between her and Nick Jonas: “There are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him, which is fine because we teach other. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

  • After a brief pregnancy scare, Priyanka said, “Seriously though, I love this entire family. Nick, Joe, Kevin, you guys are amazing. Nick has changed my life. I wouldn’t want to babysit…I mean, be married to anyone else.”

John Legend

  • John Legend’s entire performance was filled with hilarious digs (including the fact that he kept calling Kevin, ‘Keith’) and here’s a snippet of it: “No, not the Beatles/ Not quite the Beatles and I’m telling you why/ You can take them home to granny/ but they’ve never won a Grammy/ They’ll never be the Beatles/ Never, not in this life.”

Danielle Jonas (VIA Kenan)

  • “I met Kevin on vacation. And before that the only thing I’ve done on vacation that ruined my life was getting vacation braids.”

  • “We have two beautiful daughters. We had them the old-fashioned way when he went on tour and I slept with the milkman. Kevin is truly the best dad and like most people, our daughters don’t even know that he’s famous.”

Jack Whitehall

  • On the band breaking up in 2013: “No one’s to blame except Nick whose decision it definitely was. The Brother Breaker. The Meghan Markle of pop.”

Nick Jonas

  • To Kevin Jonas: “You were on one whole episode of Celebrity Apprentice. Until Donald Trump fired you. And that is actually the only thing Donald Trump and I have in common.”

Also Read

'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' Review: Packs a Hilarious & Seldom Brutal Punch

'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' Review: Packs a Hilarious & Seldom Brutal Punch

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT