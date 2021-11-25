Priyanka ‘Babysits’ Nick & 9 Other Best Jokes From ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

During the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, the three brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas bore the brunt of several jokes with some of the most brutal coming from their wives- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle. Nothing was off limits- their acting careers, their vocal range, and even their younger brother Franklin. The brothers sportingly took hit after hit from a line-up of artistes including Lily Singh, Pete Davidson, and John Legend. Here are some of the best zingers from the roast:

Kenan Thompson

Host Kenan Thompson opened the night with a Jonas 101.

While talking about the Jonas family: “Now, this little guy right in the front. That is their youngest brother, Franklin. I have been instructed strictly to not call him the ‘Bonus Jonus’. He didn’t show up tonight so I am going to call him the ‘Disownus Jonus’.”

Lilly Singh

On Kevin Jonas: “When you see a picture of him next to Nick and Joe you always think, 'Wow, Nick and Joe are really close with their accountant.'”

Pete Davidson

“Nick’s a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teens’ Choice Award.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

On the 10-year age gap between her and Nick Jonas: “There are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him, which is fine because we teach other. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

After a brief pregnancy scare, Priyanka said, “Seriously though, I love this entire family. Nick, Joe, Kevin, you guys are amazing. Nick has changed my life. I wouldn’t want to babysit…I mean, be married to anyone else.”

John Legend

John Legend’s entire performance was filled with hilarious digs (including the fact that he kept calling Kevin, ‘Keith’) and here’s a snippet of it: “No, not the Beatles/ Not quite the Beatles and I’m telling you why/ You can take them home to granny/ but they’ve never won a Grammy/ They’ll never be the Beatles/ Never, not in this life.”

Danielle Jonas (VIA Kenan)

“I met Kevin on vacation. And before that the only thing I’ve done on vacation that ruined my life was getting vacation braids.”

“We have two beautiful daughters. We had them the old-fashioned way when he went on tour and I slept with the milkman. Kevin is truly the best dad and like most people, our daughters don’t even know that he’s famous.”

Jack Whitehall

On the band breaking up in 2013: “No one’s to blame except Nick whose decision it definitely was. The Brother Breaker. The Meghan Markle of pop.”

