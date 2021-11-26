'So Much to be Grateful For': Priyanka Chopra on Thanksgiving Day
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shut rumours of their separation with this post.
On Thanksgiving Day, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Nick Jonas. Ever since Priyanka dropped Nick's surname from her Instagram handle, speculations have been rife about the couple's split. But they shut all rumours on Thanksgiving by posting mushy photos.
"So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you Nick Jonas. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," wrote Priyanka Chopra. Nick, too, posted the same picture on Instagram and he wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you."
Some time back, Priyanka's mother Madhu also addressed the rumours. She told News18, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.