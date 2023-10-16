K2H2 Turns 25: SRK, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar Surprise Fans in Theatre

Filmmaker Karan Johar's cult classic romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years since its initial release on 16 October 1998. To mark the special occasion, the director, along with the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, surprised fans during a special screening of the film in Mumbai. However, Kajol, who also plays the lead role in the film, skipped the event.

Several videos of fans grooving to the film's songs inside the theatre went viral on social media.